Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on IVSBF shares. AlphaValue cut Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research cut Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.