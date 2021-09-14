Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 200,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,300. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

