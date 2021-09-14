Investors Buy High Volume of Old Republic International Call Options (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 40,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 432 call options.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.