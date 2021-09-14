Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 422,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 769% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,571 call options.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FCEL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 8,069,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

