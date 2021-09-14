Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.78-3.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.