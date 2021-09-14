Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 854,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79.
Investview Company Profile
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.