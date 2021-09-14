Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 854,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

