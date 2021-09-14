Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $41.89 million and $962.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

