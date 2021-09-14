Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,642,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,124 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of Invitation Homes worth $1,030,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

