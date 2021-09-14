ION Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $646,073.89 and approximately $154.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00597939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,651,810 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,810 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

