IONChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,558.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. IONChain has a total market cap of $336,234.15 and approximately $2,558.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

