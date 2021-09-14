IOST Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. IOST has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $646.96 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00330635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

