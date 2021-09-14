IoTeX Market Cap Hits $587.06 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $587.06 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00344412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

