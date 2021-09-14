IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Trading Down 1.3%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 85,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 10,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.