IQeon (IQN) Price Down 8.8% This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $460,617.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043960 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

