IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

