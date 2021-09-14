IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.