IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Financial Review

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRadimed and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. Given IRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32% ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 13.61 $1.37 million $0.11 318.64 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 114.20 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -110.67

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats ShockWave Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

