ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.37.

IS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

IS stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

