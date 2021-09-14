iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 523,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,355,561 shares.The stock last traded at $40.72 and had previously closed at $41.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

