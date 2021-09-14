iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 97.7% in August

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ISTB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.
