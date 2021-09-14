iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 97.7% in August

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISTB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter.

