iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

