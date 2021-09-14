iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Reduced by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 47,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

