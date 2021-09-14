iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after purchasing an additional 701,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. 123,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

