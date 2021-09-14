iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HEWG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

