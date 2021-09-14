iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18,954.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,688 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

