iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $74,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.21. 361,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

