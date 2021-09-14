iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.03. 480,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

