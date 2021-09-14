iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.72. 24,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,809. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

