iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) is Matrix Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,098 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 7.92% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of JKF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. 16,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

