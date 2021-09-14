iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

