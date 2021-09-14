iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,221.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 1,572,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,281,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.