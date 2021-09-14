iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

