iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

