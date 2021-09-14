iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,939 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,629% compared to the average daily volume of 133 call options.

EUFN stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,502,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

