iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.