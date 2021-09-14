iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.87. 1,539,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

