iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.