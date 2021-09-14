iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. 7,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

