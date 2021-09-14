iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 632.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

