iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Boosted by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

