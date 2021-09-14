iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.57. 30,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

