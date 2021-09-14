iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

