iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 796,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,569,000 after purchasing an additional 188,654 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 792.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.81. The company had a trading volume of 68,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

