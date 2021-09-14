iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $458,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

