iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 756,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 83,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

