iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $446.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

