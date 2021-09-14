iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 169,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 923,141 shares.The stock last traded at $148.70 and had previously closed at $149.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

