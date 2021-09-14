iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

