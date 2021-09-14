iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 663,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

