iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

