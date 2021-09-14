iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 209,839 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 197,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 195,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. 142,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

